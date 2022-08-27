HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Another Beverly Hills 90210 star passed away following the death of Denise Dowse, 64, who played the show’s Vice Principal, ‘Yvonne Teasley.’ Joe E. Tata, who was 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, as first announced by his daughter, Kelly Katharine Tata on a GoFundMePage.

Tata played ‘Nat Bussichio,’ 90210’s ‘Peach Pit’ Diner owner on all 10 seasons. In the show, his character provided a spot for the high-school aged characters to hang out.

According to his daughter, Tata was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018 and was then admitted to Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. That is where he was pronounced dead.

One of his co-stars, Ian Ziering, wrote on his Instagram following the news of Tata’s death, “the stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be.”

Tata had an extensive career in Hollywood. His debut was in the year 1960 in an episode of Peter Gunn. He also played the henchman to three onscreen villains in Frank Gorshin’s the Riddler, Burgess Meredith’s the Penguin and Victor Buono’s King Tut.

Tata was born in the Brox in 1936 and served in the military before becoming an actor.