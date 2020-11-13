MALIBU—A 91 year-old male motorist sustained minor injuries following a two-way traffic collision off the intersection of Civic Center Way and South Malibu Canyon Road on Wednesday, November 12th, according to Captain Jensen of the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) in dialogue with Patch.

LACoFD units reported on scene at 2:48 P.M. and found the injured party trapped in his vehicle after striking a pole by way of the collision, a citizen operated LACoFD alert outlet reported.

Los Angeles Sheriff Department (LASD) personnel closed the #2 northbound lane of Malibu Canyon Road off Civic Center Way soon after, at 3:11 P.M., in order to reduce traffic within the vicinity of the accident.

Units on scene subsequently extricated the 91 year-old from the vehicle and transported him to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center via airlift for medical treatment, according to Captain Jensen.

LASD officials announced a reopening of traffic lanes approximately one hour later, after the initial closing, at 4:07 P.M.

No other injuries or property damage were reported and details as to the collision’s precise cause have not been released.

Fire officials and law enforcement are still investigating the incident.