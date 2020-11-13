CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, November 10, City Councilman Curren Price notified the public that the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is home to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers would be transformed into a temporary homeless shelter.

More than 60,000 individuals within Los Angeles County are currently seeking shelter under bridges, sidewalks, and under freeway passes.

“We have to do a better job of housing individuals who are homeless,” stated Price in press release. The LA Convention Center is a 720,000 square foot building. Prior to being used as a voting center, the building has not been utilized since March 4 for the Kiss “End Of The World Tour.”

District court judge David O. Carter is currently overseeing a lawsuit that the city and county have not provided the tools or resources to keep people from off the streets. Carter asked each district council member to create a target goal for the number of beds they would be able to provide, for those seeking assistance.

The homelessness population within Councilman Price’s district is one of the largest. Carter believes that utilizing the LA Convention Center to its maximum potential would benefit the district.