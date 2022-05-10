HOLLYWOOD—The candidates for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced on Monday, June 9 highlighting the best in the theatre arena. The musical “A Strange Loop” leads all contenders with a total of 11 nominations including Best Musical. Followed close behind was the musical “MJ” with 10 nominations, as well as the musical “Paradise Square.”

There were some surprises people and considering Broadway has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and the pandemic, I’m not all that surprised. The plays and musicals had to be stellar to get the recognition. No love for the big names from “The Plaza Suite” and “Funny Girl” didn’t resonate with Broadway as much as one expected. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Play

-“Clyde’s”

-“Hangmen”

-“The Lehman Trilogy”

-“The Minutes”

-“Skeleton Crew”

Best Musical

-“Girl From The North Country”

-“MJ”

-“Mr. Saturday Night Live”

-“Paradise Square”

-“SIX: The Musical”

-“A Strange Loop”

Best Revival of a Play

-“American Buffalo”

-“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf”

-“How I Learned To Drive”

-“Take Me Out”

-“Trouble in Mind”

Best Revival of a Musical

-“Caroline, or Change”

-“Company”

-“The Music Man”

Best Revival of a Book

-“Girl From The North Country”

-“MJ”

-“Mr. Saturday Night”

-“Paradise Square”

-“A Strange Loop”

Best Original Score

-“Flying Over Sunset”

-“Mr. Saturday Night”

-“Paradise Square”

-“SIX: The Musical”

-“A Strange Loop”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

-Simon Russell Beale “The Lehman Trilogy”

-Adam Godley “The Lehman Trilogy”

-Adrian Lester “The Lehman Trilogy”

-David Morse “How I Learned to Drive”

-Sam Rockwell “American Buffalo”

-Ruben Santiago-Hudson “Lackawanna Blues”

-David Threlfall “Hangmen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

-Gabby Beans “The Skin of Our Teeth”

-LaChanze “Trouble in Mind”

-Ruth Negga “Macbeth”

-Deirdre O’Connell “Dana H.”

-Mary-Louise Parker “How I Learned to Drive”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

-Billy Crystal “Mr. Saturday Night”

-Myles Frost “MJ”

-Hugh Jackman “The Music Man”

-Rob McClure “Mrs. Doubtfire”

-Jaquel Spivey “A Strange Loop”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

-Sharon D Clarke “Caroline, or Change”

-Carmen Cusack “Flying Over Sunset”

-Sutton Foster “The Music Man”

-Joaquina Kalukango “Paradise Square”

-Mare Winningham “Girl From The North Country”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

-Alfie Allen “Hangmen”

-Chuck Cooper “Trouble in Mind”

-Jesse Tyler Ferguson “Take Me Out”

-Ron Cephas Jones “Clyde’s”

-Michael Oberholtzer “Take Me Out”

-Jesse Williams “Take Me Out”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba “Clyde’s”

Rachel Dratch “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Kenita R. Miller “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Phylicia Rashad “Skeleton Crew”

Julie White “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Kara Young “Clyde’s”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle “Company”

Sidney DuPont “Paradise Square”

Jared Grimes “Funny Girl”

John-Andrew Morrison “A Strange Loop”

A.J. Shively “Paradise Square”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

-Jeannette Bayardelle “Girl From The North Country”

-Shoshana Bean “Mr. Saturday Night”

-Jayne Houdyshell “The Music Man”

-L Morgan Lee “A Strange Loop”

-Patti LuPone “Company”

-Jennifer Simard “Company”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

-Beowulf Boritt “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

-Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong “Skeleton Crew”

-Es Devlin “The Lehman Trilogy”

-Anna Fleischle “Hangmen”

-Scott Pask, American Buffalo Adam Rigg “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

-Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions “Flying Over Sunset”

-Bunny Christie “Company”

-Arnulfo Maldonado “A Strange Loop”

-Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini “MJ”

-Allen Moyer “Paradise Square”

Best Costume Design of a Play

-Montana Levi Blanco “The Skin of Our Teeth”

-Sarafina Bush “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

-Emilio Sosa “Trouble in Mind”

-Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”

-Jennifer Moeller “Clyde’s”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

-Fly Davis “Caroline, or Change”

-Toni-Leslie James “Paradise Square”

-William Ivey Long “Diana, The Musical”

-Santo Loquasto “The Music Man”

-Gabriella Slade “SIX: The Musical”

-Paul Tazewell “MJ”

The ceremony will air live on Sunday, June 12 on CBS at 8 p.m. It will also stream on Paramount +. The 2022 Tony Awards will be hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and will be handed out from the famed Radio City Music Hall.