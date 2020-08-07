HOLLYWOOD—I cannot believe it as a fan of the “Friday the 13th” series, it was the horror franchise that defined my youth and that I grew up with. With that said, fans including myself have begged countlessly for Paramount, New Line Cinema and whoever has the rights of the franchise to give us a true box set that encompasses what fans truly want in the series. They released single DVDs during the 2000s, before we got a lackluster box set in 2004 where movies were paired together on a single disc with very few special features.

Fast forward to 2013, where fans received a steel case box set that was decent, but was just Blu-ray versions of the movies with a nice collective tin, but no real new features like what appeared in the 2004 box set. However, news was just released in July 2020 courtesy of Scream Factory of a new box set that contains 16-discs full of goodies that fans have been asking for.

For starters, the artwork is incredible. I mean we have images of Jason from all the films with his mask on and with his mask off, with various weapons of choice that he used in taking out camp counselors. Next each film has its OWN SEPARATE disc. Thank the powers that be for finally doing this. I hated the fact that so many of the movies were grouped together instead of having their own solo sets. I mean out of all the films the only flick that I thought was terrible was “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning.” However, that still doesn’t mean the films should not get the appreciation they deserve.

With that said the thing that made me happy was seeing each film will get the original artwork or movie poster that the films saw when they were released in theaters back in the 80s. I mean the last time I recall seeing such artwork was on the VHS tapes of the films, so this is a welcome change. Now, the thing that made me ecstatic is learning we are FINALLY get a real 3D version of “Friday the 13th: Part 3D.” I’ve seen the film using those red and blue glasses, but they don’t do the 3D any justice if you ask me. I’ve heard tales from people who witnessed this flick in theaters talk about how great the 3D was. So knowing I have a 3D TV, 3D Blu-Ray player and the ability to see some real 3D I have been dying to see to determine if it’s as good as people say it was.

We also have new 4K versions of “Friday the 13th,” “Friday the 13th Part 2,” “Friday the 13th: Part III” and “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.” Why the other flicks, Part V, VI, VII and VIII are not getting that same treatment, I’m not sure. There are also new commentaries for several of the films, as well as some behind the scenes action, trailers and much more that fans of the series truly want. I have been debating rather I am going to reserve the box set in advance. There is no question I’m definitely buying it. I’m debating rather I even want to take it out the box because I sold my previous box set when money was tight and I’ve regretted it ever sense.

That will NOT happen with this box-set, it’s going to remain in my possession until the day I die. For fans of this series don’t wait till the last minute because if you do, you might be out of luck on what is likely to be the last box-set we ever see.