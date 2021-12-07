BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, December 6 that Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles was charged with killing Jacqueline Avant, 81, and trying to kill her security guard during a robbery on December 1.

“Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and good will touched so many lives,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community.”

Maynor is charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and felon with a firearm as well as two counts of residential burglary with person present. Case SA106722 includes an allegation that Maynor used an assault long barrel pistol during the crimes. His arraignment was continued until Tuesday, December 7 in Department W30 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch. The defendant also is charged with shooting at a security guard at the location. The security guard was not injured.

Later that night, Maynor allegedly shot himself accidentally while breaking into a house in the Hollywood Hills, prosecutors stated.

Jacqueline, is the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, 90. Both were at home when Maynor broke into their home by breaking at glass sliding window in the back of the home.

Multiple surveillance videos, including Beverly Hills city cameras, showed the suspect’s vehicle heading eastbound out of Beverly Hills shortly after Mrs. Avant was shot early Wednesday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., on December 1, LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive. Upon arrival, they found Maynor in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. Following a thorough investigation by LAPD, it was determined that a burglary occurred at that home, and the suspect accidentally shot himself in the foot. He was subsequently arrested by the LAPD and transported to a local hospital and has been in law enforcement custody since.

Detectives from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the LAPD Hollywood Division and collected evidence connecting Maynor to the murder of Jacqueline Avant, including the suspected weapon. Beverly Hills detectives assumed investigative responsibility for both cases. The investigation leads the BHPD to believe there is no further threat to public safety. The evidence at the moment shows that only one suspect was involved in the crime and the motive remains under investigation.

“This is a difficult day for our City. First and foremost, on behalf of our entire department, our City Council and community, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family in this case,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

“I want to reassure the Beverly Hills community that your City remains one of the safest in the nation,” Chief Stainbrook added.

The case remains under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.