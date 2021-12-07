WOODLAND HILLS—The family of Shokat Kamali, 70, and the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Shokat was last seen on Sunday, December 5, in the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills. She has stage one dementia and her family is concerned about her safety. She normally wears a necklace with a GPS tracker when she leaves the house. She routinely goes on walks in her neighborhood and is found by her daughter if she does not return home. The GPS tracker was at the home being charged when Shokat left.

Shokat has a medium build, with light complexion. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She was wearing a black scarf, tiger striped dress/shirt, and black leggings. She was carrying a pair of shoes, as well as wearing a pair of shoes.

Anyone who has seen or has any information regarding the whereabouts of Shokat Kamali is asked to contact the LAPD Topanga Community Police Station at (818)756-4800. 482-6334. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7(1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.