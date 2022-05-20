UNITED STATES—On May 13, Abbott, the manufacturing company that makes Similac baby formula, provided an update on the global formula shortage, and what the company is doing to produce more.

On Wednesday, May 18, President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on the delegation of authority under the Defense Production Act to ensure an adequate supply of infant formula.

The memorandum came five days after Abbott announced its efforts to increase the production of baby formula to meet supply and demand.

On February 17, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of powdered baby formula produced by Abbott. The following came directly from the press release that may be found in full text on the FDA webpage.

“We air-shipped millions of cans of infant formula powder into the U.S. from our FDA-regulated facility in Cootehill, Ireland.”

The company is also working with their Ohio plant, and increasing production at their other plants to meet the supply-demand.

Abbott indicated they are working to address the “483 Observances” at the Sturgis, Michigan plant so they may reopen. “We could restart our Sturgis, Michigan site within two weeks,” Abbott announced.

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, one of the company’s manufacturing facilities. The recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Abbott is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport, was found in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.

On February 28, more Similac was recalled due to another reported case of Salmonella Newport. The most recent infected infant was reported to have consumed Similac PM 60/40. Abbott announced a voluntary recall.

The Abbott company closed the manufacturing plant in Sturgis Michigan after 4 infants were infected. Reports indicate that two of the infants who were infected with the bacteria died.

Abbott reports that they voluntarily recalled their product and shuddered their doors although the bacteria found in the infants did not match the bacteria found in the Sturgis, Michigan plant.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.com

Abbott is a global company. Their products may be found across the U.S. and abroad.