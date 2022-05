LOS FELIZ—A body was found on the I-5 freeway on Wednesday, May 18, at around 6:30 a.m. near Los Feliz.

The victim was said to have been hit by more than one vehicle and was found on the center divider north of Los Feliz Boulevard. When police arrived they closed off the first and second lanes of the freeway to conduct the investigation and ended around 8:45 a.m.

The victim’s name and details surrounding the cause of accident have not been released.