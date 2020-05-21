KENTUCKY— Actor Hagen Mills was found dead on May 19 after what appears to be a murder-suicide attempt.

Hagen, 29, was found dead in a Mayfield, KY home after allegedly shooting a woman and then turning the gun on himself. Mayfield Police responded to a call shortly before 6 P.M. that Tuesday evening after a woman, later identified as Erica Price, had been shot. Once police arrived, Price, 34, was said to have visible gun shot wounds to her arm and chest.

According to Price, Mills had allegedly shot her and then turned the gun on himself. Police said Mills held his daughter, whom is also Price’s daughter, and her maternal grandmother hostage inside the home until Price returned home from work. Neither grandmother or the daughter were injured.

Price was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Mayfield Police Department is now investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

Mills is known for his roles in TV series ‘Baskets’ and ‘Swedish Dicks’.