LOS FELIZ—On Friday, May 8, actor Jason Segel, known for his role on the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” listed his Los Feliz home for $2.75 million.

The 2,523 square foot home is located on a 0.18-acre lot at 3656 Lowry Road. Containing 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, the Mediterranean-style home was built in 1924. The step-down living room boasts a double-height ceiling and green views. It also features high-arched beamed ceilings, steel-framed windows, and an Andalusian fireplace.

The official listing describes the home as “an architectural libretto of masterful original details,” and “a classic illustration of pure artistry.”

Additional facilities include an adjunct room off the master bedroom, a guest suite on a separate floor with its own entrance, a bonus space (previously used as an artist’s studio; is now an office), and a patio. There is also an outdoor kitchen and dining space amidst camellia bushes and strawberry patches, and the indoor kitchen has a hand-painted banquette. Multiple flights of stairs lead down to this area, which is situated in the backyard.

Segel acquired the property from artist Shepard Fairey for $2.25 million in February 2016, who purchased it for $1.365 million almost 11 years ago. If the property is sold at list price, Segel stands to make a profit of up to $500,000.

Examples of schools nearby are John Marshall Senior High School, Franklin Avenue Elementary School, and Thomas Starr King Middle School, which are all located within 1.3 miles of the home.

The property website Zillow suggests that the market value of the home is around $2.694 million, more than $50,000 below the current selling price. The website estimates a sales price range of $2.56 – $2.83 million.

The estate is represented by Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty. She can be contacted at (323) 333-3801 or (323) 665-1700.

View the official listing here, and visit the property’s website at www.3656lowry.com.