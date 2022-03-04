HOLLYWOOD HILLS – An arraignment was held on Monday, February 28 in Los Angeles, for two suspects federally charged with operating a drug-trafficking delivery service that caused a fatal overdose.

Kather Sei, 36, an actor who has appeared in S.W.A.T and Lucifer, was arrested Saturday and arraigned on Monday due to a grand jury indictment issued on Thursday, February 24, the U.S. Department of Justice released in a statement.

“The indictment alleges that Sei delivered fentanyl-laced pills that lead to the death of a Beverly Hills man in late 2020,” the statement read.

The victim has been identified as Ray Mascolo, 37, a father, and the son of multimillionaires Bruno and Kyara Mascolo who founded Toni&Guy USA and co-founded Bed Head hair care products. Mascolo died in his $3 million dollar Beverly Hills home on November 16, 2020, after he ordered oxycontin pills from Mirela Todorova, the second suspect indicted in the case, the Daily Mail reported.

Todorova, 33, also known as “Mimi”, has been in custody since 2021 for other drug-related charges, according to the Department of Justice. Todorova now faces additional charges from this newest indictment.

“According to the indictment, Todorova provided cell phones and narcotics – including counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl – to Sei and other drivers to facilitate the delivery of drugs to customers across Los Angeles County and elsewhere,” the release added.

At the time of Mascolo’s death, Todorova was facilitating the drug delivery from Mexico, and Sei carried out the delivery to Mascolo at his home. Investigators traced text messages between Mascolo and Todorova, which led to her indictment, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the Department of Justice, Todorova and Sei are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Todorova and Sei face a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.