HOLLYWOOD HILLS—“Entourage” actor Kevin Connolly, 49, had his Los Angeles home broken into on Christmas Eve TMZ first reported on its website. The actor, was not home at the time of the break-in. He was celebrating the holiday with his partner, actress Zulay Henao and her family.

Authorities indicated an unknown assailant broke into the home through a back door. It was reported an antique gun, and other items were taken during the burglary. The actor was alerted by authorities and spoke with officers at his home where a report was taken.

It is not known if the break-in at Connolly’s home is connected to a string of other break-ins in the area. Recently, actor Keanu Reeves had his home broken into in Hollywood Hills after the perpetrator(s) broke a window and stole a gun. Actress Abigail Ratchford had her home broken into by three men during the week of Christmas. The suspects in that break-in shattered a back window to gain access to the property.

Ratchford was home at the time of the incident. She was upstairs watching a movie. The three suspects fled the scene after an alarm was trigged at the home. The model has more than 9 million followers on Instagram. It was reported she did not come face-to-face with her assailants and she did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

Connolly is known for his role on the comedy series “Unhappily Ever After.” He also starred in the movies “John Q,” “Antwone Fisher,” “The Notebook,” “He’s Just Not That into You” and will appear in the upcoming “Krazy House.” He recently appeared on the series “The Oath.”

No additional details about the suspect(s) any any of the cases have been disclosed to the public.