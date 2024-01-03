WEST HOLLYWOOD—The International House of Pancakes location in West Hollywood at 8461 Santa Monica Boulevard has officially closed its doors. The IHOP is permanently closing its doors and posted a message on its door that read: “Closing at 1pm New Year’s Day. Thank you.”

KTLA news reported that a voice message directed customers to the IHOP location in Hollywood located at 7006 Sunset Boulevard. The voice mail stated: “Dear valued customer. Apologies for any inconvenience. Our West Hollywood IHOP is closed.”

Other IHOP locations in the region include the Hollywood Hills location at 5655 Wilshire Boulevard and the establishment in North Hollywood at 6343 Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The Hollywood Hills location posts the following message on its website:

“As you make your way down Masselin Ave or Hauser Blvd, take a break and dine in at your local IHOP restaurant! Our menu is full of variety and ready for you any time of day. For breakfast lovers, we’ve got stacks of world-famous IHOP Pancakes and an array of delicious freshly made Omelettes, or you can dive into our newest breakfast items and try our tasty Eggs Benedicts or our Sweet and Savory Crepes.”