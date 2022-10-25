HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 on Monday, October 24. TMZ first reported that Jordan crashed his vehicle into a building in Hollywood after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel. Jordan’s exact cause of death has not been disclosed to the public. The collision transpired in Hollywood near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. The following statement was posted on Jordan’s Instagram page on Tuesday:

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”

Jordan was born Leslie Allen Jordan on April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He moved to Los Angeles in 1982 where he pursued a career in acting, but was arrested several times as he battled alcohol and drug addictions. He had a breakout role as Beverly Leslie on the NBC comedy “Will & Grace” where he played a rival to Megan Mullaly’s character, Karen Walker. He won an Primetime Emmy Award in 2006 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

He also had appearances on the TV series, “Ally McBeal,” “Murphy Brown,” “Boston Law,” “Boston Legal” and “American Horror Story” amongst many others. He appeared in countless films during his career including “Ski Patrol,” “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday,” “Goodbye Lover,” “The Help,” “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” and recently in the drama “The United States vs. Billie Holliday.”

He was a series regular on the FOX series “Call Me Kat” alongside Kyla Pratt and Mayim Bialik. It was announced on October 24 that the series paused production on the current season after learning about Jordan’s death. Jordan had a massive presence on social media where he amounted over 5.8 million followers on Instagram as a result of the pandemic entertaining the public with his videos that included singing and dancing and inspirational quotes.

Hollywood took to social media to share their condolences after hearing the news about Jordan’s death.

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart,” posted actor Sean Hayes, who played Jack on “Will & Grace.”

“Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” wrote actor Erick McCormack who all starred alongside Jordan on “Will & Grace.”

Talk show host and comedian Loni Love tweeted, “The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you.”