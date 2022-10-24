PACIFIC PALISADES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any additional victims who were assaulted by local high school coach, Paul Anthony Davis, 33.

The LAPD reported on October 14, the LAPD Juvenile Division received information of an ongoing sexual assault that occurred in the 5700 block of Centinela Avenue, as well as on the 17000 block of West Sunset Boulevard. Davis, is a resident of Los Angeles and coaches basketball at a local high school and is involved in a youth basketball program in the Los Angeles area.

On October 19, Davis was arrested for 288.5 (a) PC, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor and booked with a bail of $35,000. This case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional details regarding Paul Anthony Davis to contact Juvenile Division detectives at (424) 259-7094. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.