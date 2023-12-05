HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actor Michael B. Jordan crashed his blue Ferrari into a parked Kia in Hollywood on Saturday, December 2, TMZ first reported. His vehicle collided into the parked vehicle on North Beachwood Drive and Sunset Boulevard Saturday evening.

An exact cause of the collision has not been disclosed, but Jordan’s Ferrari was heavily damaged during the collision where a wheel from the vehicle was seen in the road. The Los Angeles Police Department reported there were no injuries reported during the incident and it is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision.

The actor recently starred in “Creed III” which was released in March 2023, alongside actor Jonathan Majors. He also directed the film and appeared in the films “Creed” and “Creed II.” Jordan recently hosted sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” in 2023. Other notable film roles include “Fruitvale Station,” “Black Panther,” “Just Mercy,” “Without Remorse” and “A Journal for Jordan.”