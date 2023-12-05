SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, November 30, the city of Santa Monica disclosed in a press release that Pickleball players can now reserve court time at Memorial Park and select sessions to be matched with others at their skill level.

Individuals who are at the novice, intermediate or advanced can have player sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 – 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 – 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. There will be a total of 12-16 courts available per session. The cost for reservations is $3 per person per session for all residents of Santa Monica and $5 for non-residents.

Santa Monica’s pickleball program first started in 2015. During the pandemic, the city partnered with the Santa Monica Pickleball Club to continue to offer drop-in pickleball sessions at Memorial Park.

The new reservable system is intended to meet the community’s need for an informal drop-in experience while providing better access to courts. The Santa Monica Pickleball Club continues to be a key partner in offering complementary programming, including pickleball clinics and tournaments.

The tennis/pickleball courts at John Adams Middle School continue to be available for free drop-in play on weekends through the joint use agreement between the city and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

“I’m thrilled to see this new system come online for those who are brand new to the sport, for our intermediate players or for advanced players wishing to play with others at their skill level,” said Director of Recreation and Arts Jenny Rogers. “Through our partnership with the pickleball club and the school district, we are able to offer a diverse array of experiences for pickleball enthusiasts here in Santa Monica.”

For additional details, visit santamonica.gov/programs/pickleball.