HELLO AMERICA!─If my late friend, James Dean, was aware of how many actors are clamoring to portray him in a possible film, based on the book “Hollywood Through the Back Door,” he would be amused, to be sure. He would first smile, turn his head in a very awkward twist and then whisper, “Why? Hell, they don’t know who I really am.”

When Dean and I were introduced, I was attending U.S.C. and spending much time with Mary Pickford, co-producing her charity shows for the industry. A writer who was working on the Betty White TV show; she insisted that Dean and I meet. It was quite a session we had, discussing acting, Eartha Kitt and of course, Strasberg technique on acting. He loved music and dancing and we had quite a long discussion concerning African interpretations. There is no question Dean was one of a kind. This is why Barone agrees too, he love a challenge!”

Filmmaker, Chris Cavalier and wife Judy surprised me when they brought their newborn baby girl “Bella” over to see. When I laughed and asked if they were doing this so Bella might audition for a role in a film, I swear that little slice of human life cried, “YES!” It was quite a moment, believe me. Cavalier announced that he was working on a new documentary about climate change worldwide. He has always been concerned about our planet and now he has a serious desire to do something about it.

A standing ovation is handed out to the very multi-talented actor-entertainer Jordan Fisher who is taking the entertainment industry by storm. His performances on “Dancing with the Stars” brought him much attention and thunderous approval, “Rent: Live,” and “Hamilton.” He recently returned to footlights on Broadway for the titular role of “Dear Evan S. Hansen,” while also joining Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in “To All the Boys: P.S: I Still Love You,” the sequel to Netflix’s rom-com phenomenon, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” He doesn’t miss a turn when discussing the realities of survival as a performer in the business.

“I don’t take anything for granted,” he makes clear. “I prepare myself in every way necessary which might convince whoever is casting that I can major up to any of their demands for the character being offered.”

I must admit that the award shows we have observed so far have been exceptionally well done. Dealing, obviously, with inclusion, it has added a major performance bonus to the usual boring experience we have labored under for years. It proves again that change can be something worthwhile in every way possible. Sometimes, it takes Hollywood powers to understand that reality, but when they do, things happen very quickly. I must applaud their sense of reality.