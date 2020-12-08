HOLLYWOOD—Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, 53, known for her role in the comedy “B.A.P.S.” alongside actress Halle Berry died from colon cancer on Monday, December 7. Reid’s manager Delores Robinson confirmed the news that the actress passed away in Atlanta, Georgia.

Desselle was cast appear on the TV sitcom “Family Matters” in 1996 and Townsend’s “B.A.P.S.” as Berry’s friend, Mickey in 1997. She performed in “Cinderella” in 1997 with actress and singer Brandy. She also appeared in the comedy “How to Be a Player” in 1997, and appeared on the UPN sitcom series “Eve” for three seasons where she portrayed Janie Egins. She also appeared in “Freaknik The Musical” in 2010 and the Tyler Perry film “Madea’s Big Happy Family” in 2011.

Natalie Desselle-Reid was born on July 12, 1967, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She graduated from Peabody Magnet High School, and attended Grambling University where she developed a love for acting and appeared in Grambling’s “Bubbling Brown Sugar.”

She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career as an actress, but before she was cast in her first film, she worked as a receptionist and as a waitress at a soul food restaurant. She also worked as a tank mechanic at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft who later merged with Boeing in August 1997.

Natalie is survived by her husband Leonard Reid and her children, stepson, Sereno 9, Summer 3, and one-year-old Sasha.