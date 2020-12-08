SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, December 3, the Santa Monica Police Department Special Investigation Unit (SIU) along with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) concluded an investigation into a “high-level” cocaine and methamphetamine dealer.

Guadalupe Edwin Zuinga, 30, was arrested on Thursday after a long-term investigation and is suspected of being the source of supply for numerous drug dealers in the city of Santa Monica.

The DEA and the Santa Monica Police Department successfully executed a federal search warrant on Zuinga’s vehicle and found 30 pounds of methamphetamine. The DEA, SIU, and the Santa Monica Police Department Crime Impact Team then executed a search warrant on Zuingas residence and recovered a loaded Glock style “ghost gun,” ammunition, extended magazine, hydrochloride, cocaine, and packaging materials.

Zuinga was transferred to DEA/ US Marshals custody on the day of his arrest. The Santa Monica Police Department previously arrested Zuinga for narcotics trafficking in 2019.

Santa Monica’s SIU conducted a search of Zuinga’s home on March 21, 2019, where they seized approximately 9 ounces of suspected cocaine, 300 pills of suspected alprazolam, and $140,527 in cash, the Santa Monica Lookout reported.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491; Detective McGowan at (310) 458-2201 Ext 4698; or Detective Khansari at (310) 458-8458.