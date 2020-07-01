HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, June 30, actor, Adam Savage, 52, refuted claims he sexually assaulted his sister, Miranda Pacchiana, 50, when they were kids between the years of 1976 and 1979. Pacchiana filed a complaint on Tuesday providing details about the alleged incidents that occurred when she was 7-10 years old, where Adam was 9 to 12 years old.

The documents filled out by Pacchiana, the owner of the Second Wound Blog, provided information to US Weekly, describing the circumstances around the alleged sexual abuse. Pacchiana said Savage “would repeatedly rape” her and “force oral sex upon her” and he “would anally rape her.”

She also said that she was “horrified and traumatized by the sexual abuse and assault her older brother inflicted upon her” when they were living together as a family in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

According to the court documents, Pacchiana quoted that Savage had a tendency to “mask the repeated abuse as games, and named himself ‘the raping blob.’” Pacchiana has suffered from “catastrophic and lifelong injuries.”