HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, June 30, actor, Adam Savage, 52, refuted claims he sexually assaulted his sister, Miranda Pacchiana, 50, when they were kids between the years of 1976 and 1979. Pacchiana filed a complaint on Tuesday providing details about the alleged incidents that occurred when she was 7-10 years old, where Adam was 9 to 12 years old.
The documents filled out by Pacchiana, the owner of the Second Wound Blog, provided information to US Weekly, describing the circumstances around the alleged sexual abuse. Pacchiana said Savage “would repeatedly rape” her and “force oral sex upon her” and he “would anally rape her.”
She also said that she was “horrified and traumatized by the sexual abuse and assault her older brother inflicted upon her” when they were living together as a family in Sleepy Hollow, New York.
According to the court documents, Pacchiana quoted that Savage had a tendency to “mask the repeated abuse as games, and named himself ‘the raping blob.’” Pacchiana has suffered from “catastrophic and lifelong injuries.”
Savage has denied the alleged reports on Tuesday through his law attorney Andrew B. Brettler issuing a statement that reads:
“While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end. For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen.” He added, “By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us. I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all.”
“It makes me very sad to say this, but my daughter suffers from severe mental health challenges, and it’s devastating that she’s putting Adam and our entire family through this. Adam is a good man, and I support him completely,” reads a statement Karen Savage gave to US Weekly.
In spite of these claims made by other family members, Pacchiana’s attorney Jordan Merson told Us Weekly: “The prolific abuse by Mr. Savage as alleged in the Complaint has caused irreparable damage to my client that she will live with for the rest of her life,” and “Today is the first step in the direction of healing and justice.”