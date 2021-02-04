UNITED STATES—California Congressman Adam Schiff, of the 28th District, who is currently serving his 10th term has reportedly let California Governor Gavin Newsom aware that he would like to fill the seat of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra was nominated as Health and Human Services Secretary by President Joe Biden. He has to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Newsom recently appointed former Secretary of State, Alex Padilla to Kamala Harris’s Senate seat. Padilla is the first Hispanic appointed to the U.S. Senate. He recently filled Padilla’s seat with Shirley Weber.

If Governor Newsom selects Schiff as Attorney General, it will leave a seat open in the House of Representatives that may only be filled through an election.

According to reports, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, gave Schiff her blessing if he chooses to accept the position.

Dianne Feinstein, 87, recently turned in her paperwork to run for U.S. Senate again in 2024. Schiff could run for Feinstein’s seat in the future should she choose not to run again. She would be 91 at the end of the 2024 term.

“To be clear, Senator Feinstein has had a campaign committee since she took office, as all senators must. In order to keep this account active, the senator has to maintain filings with the FEC. Yesterday’s filings merely reflected an updated address,” the rep told L.A. Magazine to clarify the FEC filing. No exact details on an official run in 2024 has been announced.

Black Lives Matter and the Sunrise Movement LA contacted Governor Newsom requesting he not appoint Schiff as Attorney General.

Newsom is currently under the spotlight in a Recall Gavin Newsom campaign. According to reports, his approval rating has dropped to 31 percent.

Schiff is a supporter of Joe Biden, and has expressed disdain for former President Donald Trump. He announced he attended six Presidential Inaugurations and Biden’s inauguration was the most uplifting.

“Adam Schiff shouldn’t be running for Attorney General, he should be running from the Attorney General,” said Mark Levin on the February 3 episode of the Mark Levin Show.