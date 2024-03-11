LOS ANGELES—On Friday, March 8, the Los Angeles Police Department announced they are asking for additional victims of a sexual assault suspect to come forward. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section (SAS) are investigating a series of sexual assaults in the Hancock Park area.

The LAPD reported on January 10, a 29-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by Kenneth Howard Dolin, 64, at his residence/photography studio in the Wilshire Division. Dolin is a famed photographer and acting coach. He has significant connections in the entertainment industry and has been known to solicit victims on modeling websites.

The detective’s follow-up investigation revealed that two additional female victims in their mid-20s also accused Dolin of sexual assault in 2017. All three incidents started with professional contacts that led to reports of Dolin touching women inappropriately during photo shoots when they were alone in his studio.

On March 4, SAS investigators arrested Dolin for 289(a) P.C., Penetration with a Foreign Object (booking #6769557). He has been released from custody pending further investigation. “These victims felt trapped and had to comply with his advances,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor with the Special Assault Section. “There’s a huge difference between art photography and sexual assault. We want to make sure we know everything that happened and make sure that line does not get crossed again.”

Investigators believe other victims of Dolin haven’t been identified. Anyone who has been a victim or have information about this investigation is asked to contact Officer Richard Podkowski, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly towww.lacrimestoppers.org.