LOS ANGELES—On Mach 6, the LAPD disclosed the West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives arrested the suspect believed to be involved in an auto burglary spree that occurred in West Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported from July 1, 2023, to February 20, 2024, the suspect, later identified as Thomas Gardner, 55, had targeted and burglarized numerous vehicles parked in underground parking garages in West Los Angeles. He was later discovered renting self-storage units in various areas of Los Angeles to store the stolen property while re-selling the items using various online marketplaces.

On February 20, 2024, LAPD West Los Angeles Division Detectives, Narcotics Enforcement Detail, and patrol officers responded to the 12600 block of Sherman Way in North Hollywood, where Gardner was located and arrested. The vehicle that Gardner was in possession of during his arrest was impounded as evidence.

On February 21, 2024, and February 23, 2024, following the services of search warrants of the vehicle and storage units, authorities seized numerous stolen golf clubs, designer sunglasses, and electronics, and returned them to the victims of the auto burglaries.

Gardner, of Los Angeles, was booked for 459 PC: Auto Burglary under booking number 6764349. Gardner’s total bail is currently set at $1,650,000. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed 16 felony counts against Gardner: 14 counts of burglary, 1 count of identity theft, and 1 count of second-degree burglary.

Anyone with details about any of the auto burglaries is asked to call the West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives at (310) 444-1504. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.