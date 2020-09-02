WEST HOLLYWOOD—Adult film star Ron Jeremy, 67, has been charged with 20 new sexual assault counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, August 31. Jeremy was charged back in June with three counts of rape and two others of sexual assault.

The adult film star allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman in a West Hollywood home in 2014 and sexually assaulted two women, 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. He was accused of “forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019,” the District Attorney’s Office reported. Jeremy pleaded not guilty to those charges and has said on Twitter that he is “innocent.”

Among the new 20 charges announced they include six counts of sexual battery by restraint, and five counts of forcible rape. Thirteen women are involved in the case.

According to the LADA’ss Office, the new allegations span a “16-year period and the victims ages range from 15 to 54.” Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita in June 2004.

The most recent incident is said to have taken place on January 1, 2020, when Ron allegedly sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood.

He could face a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison, if he is convicted of the charges. Deputy District Attorneys Paul Thompson and Marlene Martinez are prosecuting the case.