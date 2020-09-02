MELROSE—Authorities announced on Tuesday, September 1, that a suspect believed to have crashed an SUV into a show store on 7500 Melrose Ave. was arrested. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31.

After an investigation conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department, police were able to locate the suspect “blocks away” from where the incident occurred.

Video of the incident was shared online at the time and later shared by the LAPD’s Twitter page. It shows an SUV vehicle speeding up toward the front of the show store Cool Kicks and smashing the front glass doors and windows.

Cool Kicks announced via their Instagram page that the store would be closed today due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Authorities told Canyon News there is still no information on what motivated the suspect to crash the car into the store. It was confirmed via Twitter that the suspect is connected to a carjacking incident that took place on Sunday, August 31, in Venice. The name of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public.