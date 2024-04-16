SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, April 11, the city of Santa Monica disclosed in a press release that City Council on April 9 took a step forward in bringing more than 120 affordable apartments, including 50 with supportive services, to the city-owned site on 4th Street.

The Santa Monica City Council approved a design concept for the development that includes a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, along with ground floor retail and residential and commercial parking spaces. Staff will be exploring the feasibility of adding an additional floor of apartments and will return to City Council for final approval of a ground lease and a development and disposition agreement.

According to a press release, the development of the site into affordable housing is part of the approved Housing Element aimed at the city’s goal to address homelessness in the region. It is set to serve individuals and families earning from 30 to 80 percent of the Area Median Income, as well as those dealing with homelessness.

Project developer EAH conducted robust community outreach as part of the design review process and incorporated feedback from neighboring residents and businesses.

“Moving forward in bringing affordable and permanent supportive housing to city-owned land is a key step in our strategy to fulfill our Housing Element requirements,” said Mayor Phil Brock. “I look forward to the next steps and ultimately seeing families move into these new homes and thrive.”

The development was made possible by $2 million secured by Representative Ted Lieu as part of the 2022 House Appropriations Bill, along with various state sources. The development furthers the priority of Justice, Equity & Diversity by providing housing opportunities for all.

For more details view the staff report of city council meeting.