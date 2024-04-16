HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, April 12, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced Captain II Richard Moody as “Firefighter of the Year” for his many personal and professional accomplishments during calendar year 2023. Moody has over 24 years of service to the people of Los Angeles and brings “spirited leadership, selfless dedication, approachability and positivity to all he does,” the LAFD stated.

Before joining the Los Angeles Fire Department in 2000, he spent 10 years as a paid-call Firefighter and Captain for the Orange County Fire Authority. Upon starting his LAFD career, he was promoted to Apparatus Operator, serving that role with distinction at Fire Stations 17 (Industrial Eastside), 102 (Valley Glen), 10 (Convention Center District), and 98 (Pacoima).

He earned a promotion to Captain I and served a leadership role at Station 41 serving Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills areas, before achieving a special duty position in LAFD Tactical Planning. His various contributions to that demanding specialty assignment helped him earn a promotion to Captain II and service as the Task Force Commander at busy Fire Station 11 in the Westlake / MacArthur Park area.

He was assigned to the LAFD Critical Incident Planning and Training Section (CIPTS) to handle complex logistics, where he has supported the department’s multitude of large-personnel commitments to incidents such as brush fires, civil unrest, municipal events, large-scale emergencies and memorial services for firefighters.

He has served on the logistics cadre in almost every LAFD fallen member’s memorial service for the last 20 years, as well as assisting other Fire and Police agencies in difficult moments.

He was a member of FEMA Task Force 1, Field Incident Management Team, and as a Trustee of the Los Angeles Firemen’s Relief Association, assisted the LAFD In-Service Apparatus Operator training videos and has presented the essential After Action Review for the Apparatus Operators Core Program. Moody participated in fundraisers that included golf tournaments, Hope For Firefighters and other important events, such as the LAFD Valor Awards.

Captain Moody served as the Logistics Section Chief for the Getty Fire in 2019, overseeing the first-ever 100 percent City-Managed Base Camp for over 2,000 firefighters. It was a milestone success for our Department, and his Logistics Section set a new standard for the support, care and treatment of deployed firefighters in the midst of a major firefight.

At CIPTS, Moody created a full-time logistical support group, supplying a wide variety of equipment and vehicles, developing vendor relationships and designing response procedures for both planned and emergency events near and far.

He will be participating on LAFD’s team to organize and manage a successful city deployment for the LA2028 Summer Olympics.

“Rich exemplifies leadership and humility in the ever-changing role of our Department. The men and women of therefore heartily congratulate Captain II Richard Moody for being named 2023 Firefighter of the Year,” the LAFD said in a statement.