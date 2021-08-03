SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, August 3, the City of Santa Monica announced that EAH Housing will soon complete the construction of a new building at 1445 10th Street that will provide 39 apartments for seniors. The development received an $11.4 million investment from the City of Santa Monica and is intended to provide affordable apartments for low-income individuals.

“We are thrilled that the second senior affordable housing community to open within the last year will soon provide essential housing to Santa Monicans in a setting where they can age in place,” said Community Services Director Andy Agle. “We are committed to supporting the creation of affordable housing to keep our long-term residents in the community they love. We encourage all low-income seniors to apply.”

This new building will feature private balconies for each apartment, a community garden, more than 2,000 square feet of courtyard open space, onsite laundry, community room and programming offices, and close proximity to medical offices, Santa Monica State Beach, the Santa Monica Pier, and the Third Street Promenade.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 62 years of age or older with an annual income between $16,885 and $49,680 for a one-person household, $16,885 and $56,760 for a two-person household, and $16,885 and $63,840 for a three-person household.

Applicants who work or live in Santa Monica will receive priority. There is no minimum income for households with a Section 8 housing voucher.

Applications are online only and will remain open. Visit santamonica.gov/housing-magnoliavillas for more information and to apply online.