SANTA MONICA- On Monday, August 2, the Los Angeles Department of Health announced that water quality levels are once again safe at several Los Angeles beaches. This comes after Public Health officials cautioned residents to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after several beaches exceeded state standards for bacteria in water.

Water samples were collected from Santa Monica Beach, Topango Canyon Beach in Malibu, Westchester storm drain, Imperial Highway storm drain, Culver Blvd storm drain, and Ballona Creek and have met State standards for acceptable water quality. A beach water use warning is still in place for Avalon Beach at Catalina Island.

Lifeguards have been notified to remove all posted advisory signs.