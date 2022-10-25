HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On October 24, the Emmy award-winning actor, writer, singer, and comedian, Leslie Jordan died at age 67, in a car crash on North Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. Video footage on the Citizen showed a picture of Jordan’s gray sedan that had run off the road in the opposite direction of traffic. According to his agent, David Shaul, the actor died after crashing his car into a wall. Leslie Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at approximately 9:30 a.m.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with but provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”



When Shaul spoke of the emotional sanctuary Jordan provided to the Nation, he was speaking of the time when many Americans were isolated during COVID mandates. Jordan offered a reprieve for the weary by offering a podcast during shutdowns.

Though the actor was best known for his most recent role as Beverley Leslie on “Will and Grace,” Jordan has been acting since the 80s in commercials for Doritos, Foster’s Beer, and others. He acted alongside Richard Pryor in, “Moving,” and he had roles in “Sordid Lives,” “Ski Patrol,” “The Help,” “American Horror Stories,” and dozens more.



Leslie Jordan was born on April 29, 1955, in Memphis Tennessee to Allen and Peggy Jordan. He was born a triplet. The children remained small, with Leslie becoming the tallest of the three at 4′ 11″ tall. The triplets lost their father at age 11 when he was killed in a plane crash. Jordan and his two sisters were raised in Chattanooga Tennessee from then on by their mother.







