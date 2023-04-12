LOS FELIZ— An Albertson’s grocery store located at 2035 Hillhurst Avenue was robbed at gunpoint last night on Tuesday, April 11. Canyon News spoke with Los Angeles Police Department’s Officer Moore who confirmed the incident.

At 8:34 p.m., LAPD responded to a call that a suspect – described as a White male with black hair, brown eyes, around five foot eight inches, 150 pounds and with tattoos on his face and neck – brandished a handgun inside the market and stole an unknown amount of merchandise. The suspect allegedly has a snake tattoo on his neck and a swastika tattoo on his cheekbone, Citizen app reported.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Hillhurst Avenue, Officer Moore said. No injuries were reported.

Canyon News spoke with an Albertson’s store associate who declined to comment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call LAPD’s Northeast Division at (323) 561-3211.