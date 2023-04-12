WEST HOLLYWOOD—The West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division invites the community to splash into Spring Fest in the Park & Pool taking place on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Limited parking is available in the adjacent five-story West Hollywood Park structure.

According to the city of West Hollywood website, activities will start at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center and Great Lawn. There will be games, music, performances, free giveaways and more. Two of the featured activities for the event are the Cardboard Boat Races and Themed Rec Swims. In order to participate in the Cardboard Boat Races and Themed Rec Swims, registration is required via the WeHo Rec Reader. All activities for Spring Fest are free to the public.

For more details about Spring Fest, call (323) 848-6534 or recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.

