MALIBU—The City of Malibu announced on July 10, that Alexis Brown will be the city’s new Deputy City Manager. She’ll serve at the direction of the city manager and assistant city manager.

Brown served a similar role in Imperial where she worked as assistant city manager. She oversaw eight departments while serving Imperial. Before her position as city manager, she worked in several roles at the city of nearly 15,000: as a management analyst, public information officer and executive assistant to the city manager.

City officials praised what was called Brown’s collaborative nature and communication skills, as well as her track record as a problem solver and developer of strategic vision.

“Malibu welcomes Alexis Brown as the new deputy city manager, and we are excited to have her available to serve our community,” Mayor Bruce Silverstein said in a release. “Alexis has an impressive and varied background, with valuable experience working in relevant roles in local government and serving the residents.”

Brown was named among the “Top 20 Leaders Under 40 in Imperial County” by Valley Women’s Magazine in 2022. She also held the following positions in her career: director of marketing and special events for the Imperial & Brawley Chamber of Commerce and business development specialist for the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation.

“I am excited to serve the Malibu community in my new role,” Brown said. “I am looking forward to working with city leadership and staff, and building relationships with all stakeholders.”

Deputy city manager roles include, among others, planning, managing and providing administrative direction and oversight for all activities and operations of the City of Malibu; coordinating assigned activities with City departments, officials, outside agencies, and the public; fostering cooperative working relationships among City departments and various community and regulatory agencies; providing highly responsible and complex administrative assistance to the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and City Council in coordinating and directing City-wide departmental activities and operations; serving as acting City Manager in the City Manager’s and Assistant City Manager’s absence.