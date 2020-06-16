WEST HOLLYWOOD─ The all-day café, Strings of Life, opened today, June 15, in West Hollywood. It is a 1,100 square foot indoor and outdoor space located on 8535 Melrose Avenue.

It is owned and operated by Grant Smillie and David Combes of Botanical Hospitality Group. The Aussie-style café got its name from electronic musician Derrick May’s track, Strings of Life.

The chefs are husband and wife duo Monty and Jaci Koludrovic, who previously worked at Icebergs Dining Room and Bar and the Dolphin Hotel in Sydney, Australia. Their menu includes breakfast burritos, avocado toast, rice bowls, salads, etc. Pastries are inspired by Australian influences, like the cheese and Vegemite croissant. Also, the fairy bread and gluten-free jaffingtons. All of its coffee is from Melbourne’s Common Room Roasters.

Strings of Life was set to open before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and city-wide lockdown. It was delayed until today. It will now open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., operating at 60% capacity. Tables will be kept six feet apart and hand-sanitizer will be placed on them. All staff and customers are required to wear face coverings. For those picking up orders, there is a takeout window available.

“It’s not the ideal way to launch, but we’re thrilled to host spatially distanced guests in-house and on our patio,” said Smillie.

Strings of Life is joining the ranks of other Australian-style cafés in Southern California like Ministry of Coffee in Westwood, Roo Coffee in Silver Lake, Bluestone Lane in Studio City, and Bondi Harvest in Culver City.