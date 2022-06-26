UNITED STATES—On Saturday, June 18, allegations of sexual misconduct emerged through the finding of the personal diary of Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe, and Dr. Jill Biden.

In January 2019 journal entry, Ashley Biden wrote the following statements:

“I have always been boy crazy, Hyper-sexualized @ a young age…I remember somewhat being sexualized [with a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate).”

Reports indicate that Ashley left her diary under a mattress in a halfway house she stayed in at one time.



A Florida resident named Aimee Harris reportedly found the diary when staying at the halfway house. Harris allegedly sold the diary for $40,000.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating Harris’s connection to the diary.

Canyon News reached out to Project Veritas for more information. James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas responded with the following message confirming the FBI raids:

“It has been seven months since the FBI illegally raided my home, and the homes of two of my journalists over a personal diary belonging to the President’s daughter, Ashley Biden. It’s never been more apparent why they did. It has now been confirmed by multiple media outlets, including the Daily Mail, that the diary which Project Veritas legally possessed did in fact contain disturbing allegations.”

O’Keefe went on to say, “Tucker Carlson recently pointed out the FBI was likely working on orders from none other than President Biden himself because he didn’t want this to ever see the light of day.”

“As I am writing to you now, the FBI is still in possession of over forty-five devices belonging to Project Veritas. We are still actively being investigated by the Department of Justice,” O’Keefe continued.

“If the FBI can do it to me and the brave journalists at Project Veritas, they can do it to anyone. No one is safe if the FBI can be weaponized against the people for the purpose of protecting the elite.”

The New York Times (NYT) and the Daily Mail first reported on the findings in November 2021. The NYT focused on how a diary was obtained. The Daily Mail reported that there was a probe into Ashley Biden’s diary by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ashley Biden owns her own fashion line. She carries a Master’s degree in social work from Tulane University. She was the Executive Director of the Delaware Center for Justice from 2014 to 2019, and the Delaware Department of Services for 15 years. According to gobankingrates.com, she is worth approximately $2.5 million.