CALIFORNIA—On Friday, April 5, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that on March 27, Rampart Burglary Detectives, patrol officers and Asset Protection Managers from multiple retail outlets conducted an operation focused on identifying stolen goods being resold to street vendors on Alvarado Corridor near MacArthur Park.

The goal is to focus on all aspect of Organized Retail Crime (ORC) occurring within Rampart Area, particularly MacArthur Park and the Alvarado Corridor between Wilshire Boulevard and 6th Street. Rampart Area, as well as the department-wide Organized Retail Theft Task Force made numerous arrests for Grand Theft and Shoplifting from retailers. The suspects sell or trade stolen or shoplifted merchandise to street vendors along the Alvarado Corridor.

The operation from March 27, resulted in eight arrests for misdemeanor 496 PC: Receiving Stolen Property, one arrest for felony 496 PC: Receiving Stolen Property, and one arrest for 459.5 PC: Shoplifting. One additional person was arrested for a No-Bail Parole Violation warrant.

The suspect arrested for felony 496 PC: Receiving Stolen Property is identified as Yoselin Quintanilla, 31, of Los Angeles with booking number 6782513.

Three juveniles ranging from 11-15 years old were arrested for 211 PC: Estes Robbery. The suspects were arrested attempting to sell the stolen merchandise to vendors on the Alvarado Corridor. Two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were referred to the Los Angeles County Juvenile Diversion Program. An additional 11-year-old juvenile was released to her parents. The identities of the juveniles are not being disclosed to the public.

As a result of this operation, approximately $4,600 in stolen merchandise was recovered. The merchandise that was identifiable was recovered and given back to the retailer.

Anyone with details about the crimes are asked to call the LAPD Rampart Burglary Theft Detectives at (213) 484-3490. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.