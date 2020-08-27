WOODLAND HILLS— Amazon opened their first physical fresh grocery store on August 27, a project that has been in the works since 2019.

According to the press release from Vice President of Amazon Fresh, Jeff Helbling, the store will give customers a seamless shopping experience whether if shopping in store or online. The new store also brings the use of Amazon’s Dash Carts, allowing customers to skip the checkout line and new Alexa features to help customers manage their shopping lists and navigate the aisles with ease.

Currently, customers are invitation only as the company is testing out their Woodland Hills location before opening fully to the public. Helbing said, “I’m excited to announce that starting this week, we’re opening our doors to a select group of invited customers in Woodland Hills, California, to shop the store before it opens widely to the public in the coming weeks.”

The statement also promises a healthy and safe environment to shop amid COVID with only 50% capacity and mandated mask wearing of all patrons as well as low prices and a rewards system:

“Fresh brand Natural Whole Chicken with no added hormones for 99 cents/lb, a 3 lb bag of onions for $1.69, and 10 count of Quaker Oatmeal (all flavors) for $2.50. Additionally, customers will earn 5 percent back at Amazon Fresh when they use their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card at checkout.”

Once the store fully opens, the store hours will be daily from 7:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. PT, located at 6245 CA-27, Woodland Hills.