AMERICA — On Thursday, July 23, AMC Theatres announced their plans to reopen its U.S. movie theaters in “mid to late August.”

“This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.’ ‘Tenet’ and Disney’s ‘Mulan,’ as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC’s big screens,” the company said in a news release.

“Tenet” has been delayed and rescheduled a number of times since the health crisis forced cinemas to close. The Warner Bros. film, which was last slated to open on Aug. 12, has been delayed indefinitely.

Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement the studio will share a new 2020 release date for “Tenet” “imminently.”

Disney has not changed the scheduled Aug. 21 release of its next tentpole “Mulan.”

The theater chain, the largest in the United States, was set to open 450 theater locations on July 30, followed by 150 more in early August.

One-third of AMC’s locations in Europe and the Middle East “are already open and are operating normally,” the release said.

Cinemark Theatres tweeted the opening of its Universal CityWalk location in Orlando, Florida this weekend. Regal Cinemas’ last announcement said their locations will reopen on July 31.