WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is offering a free American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED Certification Training on Saturday, February 4. The training will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place in the San Vicente/La Cienega Meeting Room. The training schedule will include a meal break. Parking will be available at the West Hollywood Park 5-Story parking structure, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release that the American Red Cross Certification Training will cover adult and pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED topics and participants will learn how to respond to medical emergencies. Prior to meeting in-person, participants will be enrolled in an online learning session that takes approximately 2.5 hours to complete. There will be in-person section reviews and tests that will take approximately 1.5 to 2 hours per section for participants to receive certification. The online learning session link will be sent out seven days prior to the in-person training session. All online coursework must be completed before the in-person training session.

Space is limited and is anticipated to reach capacity quickly. Individuals can enroll using West Hollywood’s “ActiveNet” online reservations portal. RSVPs require ActiveNet registration, which takes just a minute to complete.

Once capacity reaches limits, community members who are interested are asked to join a waitlist. West Hollywood will host additional American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED Certification Trainings during the 2023 calendar year. To join this waitlist contact Cortez Jordan at (323) 848-6585 or cjordan@weho.org and the city will reach out as future trainings are scheduled.

For additional information about West Hollywood’s free American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED Certification Training, email wehoaquatics@weho.org or call (323) 848-6538. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.