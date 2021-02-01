WEST HOLLYWOOD—Married couple Andy Favreau and Molly McQueen have sold their West Hollywood, Spanish-styled bungalow for $2.15 million, which is 59.26 percent more expensive than nearby properties.

The single family, 1,120 square foot home was built in 1926 and renovated in 1948. Having sunlight come through, the open living and dining area flow into the chefs’ eat-in kitchen with Viking appliances and Marble counters. French doors lead to the backyard, where olive and lemon trees surround the appointed fire pit. The 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom property include a large master suite with a bath and walk-in closet. The second bedroom that has been converted into an office and opens to the private entry terrace.

Surrounding schools include West Hollywood Elementary School, John Burroughs Middle School, and Fairfax Senior High School. The median listing price for the neighborhood is $1,350,000, and the median sales price is $1,200,000, averaging $697 per square foot. Nearby neighborhoods include Hollywood Hills West (Median Listing: $2,880,000), South LA (Median Listing: $650,000), Los Feliz (Median Listing: $1,997,000), South Park (Median Listing: $728,500.)

Favreau, 36, is an actor from Boston, Massachusetts. His wife, McQueen, is “the granddaughter of Hollywood legend and Motorsports hero, Steve McQueen,” according to Ford Media. Movies Favreau has starred in include “The Monkey’s Paw,” “Single Parents,” and “Champions.”