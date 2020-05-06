UNITED STATES−A new face in the crowd has joined a long list of congressional candidates running in the 2020 election. Anna Paulina Luna is on the ballot for the Republican primary which will be held on August 18, 2020.

United States Air Force (USAF) Veteran, Luna who is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 13th Congressional District to unseat Democrat incumbent Charlie Crist. The general election will be held on November 3, 2020.

News reports say, “She is the antidote to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that America cannot pull themselves up by their bootstraps.”

_Big Campaign News NRCC adds Anna to Young Guns Program

Luna graduated from the University of West Florida. She is a small business owner and chairwoman of Hispanic Initiatives at PragerU, which is a National conservative non-profit organization. Anna Luna has become one of the most prominent Hispanic-American Conservative media personalities in the country and has been widely featured in National media. Luna lives in St. Petersburg, Florida with her husband, Andy.

Luna, who is of Hispanic-American descent, was raised in the poor neighborhoods of Southern California.

Luna proudly served her country for five years before being honorably discharged.

Luna has served as the Director of Hispanic Engagement for the non-profit, Turning Point USA, that was originally founded by Charlie Kirk.

Candace Owens, the founder of Blexit, and former Director of Turning Point USA joined Kirk in endorsing Luna in her run for Congress. Luna was previously the National spokesperson for Turning Point USA and has earned the endorsement of, Bill Foster, Mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida, Co-Chairman of Students for Trump, Ryan Fornier.

_ENDORSEMENT ALERT Former St Peter Mayor Bill Foster Endorses Anna Paulina Luna

Join Charlie Kirk, Anna Paulina and myself LIVE For Campus Clash at University of South Carolina! Posted by Candace Owens on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Luna says on her web page that she is “running as a conservative to make the United States Congress work for the American, not the insiders and is exposing that divisive identity politics just the lie-fueled engine for the political left.”

Canyon-News reached out to Anna Luna for a statement and heard back from both she and Luna’s consultant, James Blair who shared much of the information in this article including the addition of Luna to the Young Guns program, the YouTube video, and the endorsements, along with her mission statement.

_ENDORSEMENT ALERT Ryan Fournier Endorses Anna Paulina Luna