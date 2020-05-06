SHERMAN OAKS－Vanna White, the television personality known as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, has put her house in Sherman Oaks on the rental market as first reported by realtor magazine Dirt on Friday, May 1. She and her boyfriend John Donaldson, who owns a construction and development company in California, have planned to lease the mansion out for $20,000 per month.

Vanna White and John Donaldson bought the mansion in 2013 for $1.125 million, according to Variety. At that time, the house was 2,000-square-foot single-level and needed complete reconstruction. After Donaldson redesigned it, the house is transformed into two stories tall building with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Frosted glass doors and rough-cut stone walls are the unique features of the exterior design. Inside the mansion, the clean foyer is filled with light and the main living room is combined with a pure white kitchen. The three guest bedrooms on the ground floor feature the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that extend the overall space to the patio. The penthouse-style master suite, on the other hand, occupies the entire second floor with a private balcony. In addition, various amenities which include an infinity swimming pool and a cooking and dining area in the backyard are also highlights of the mansion.

Located on the mountaintop, White and Donaldson’s property in Sherman Oaks owns the spectacular canyon views. The couple also owns a house located in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks where some of her neighbors include Christina Aguilera, Judith Light, Kendall Jenner, and DJ Khaled, according to Variety.