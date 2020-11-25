BRENTWOOD— From now through Christmas Eve, people can drop off new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to the Love Toy Drive. Fire departments in Ventura County partnered with Homes with Heart VC with their annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

In 2019, Ventura County’s Spark of Love toy drive supported more than 6,000 children and over 30 non-profits. In 2020, there are requests to serve over 9,000 local children and youth including the donation toys or money.

To maintain safety and minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, firefighters in Ventura County will distribute toys to non-profit organizations in the region this holiday season.

“We need homes with hearts in order to decrease trauma, instill hope in both children and families and to widen the circle of support for our families,” said Judy Webber, Deputy Director of Ventura County Human Services Agency, Department of Children and Family Services. “Moving towards Homes with Heart VC, I think describes what we’re looking for in a more genuine way.”

For more information on how to donate, visit https://vcfd.org/spark-of-love-toy-drive/.