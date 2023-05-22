MALIBU—The city of Malibu is preparing to keep Pacific Coast Highway, canyon roads, beaches and trails safe as Memorial Day weekend begins the start of summer season in the region.

“We urge all visitors who come to enjoy Malibu’s natural beauty to help keep our roads and beaches safe and clean and honor our efforts to protect our community’s safety, peace and quality of life,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein.

The city reported on its website that Malibu wants residents and visitors to help keep PCH, canyon roads, beaches and trails safe and clean with these messages on social media, with the hashtag #SafeSummerMalibu:

-Don’t drink and drive – designate sober drivers and use rideshares or taxis.

-Keep your eyes on the road – don’t text and drive.

-Slow down and watch for pedestrians and cyclists on PCH and cars pulling in and out of beach parking.

-Pack it in, pack it out – dispose of your trash in trash containers, and if you see litter, please pick it up and throw it away in a trash container.

-Alcohol, dogs and fires are prohibited on beaches in Malibu.

Malibu coordinates each year with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, California State Parks, Mountains and Recreation & Conservation Authority (MRCA), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to prepare for summer crowds.

The city of Malibu funds the LASD Beach Team every year from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The beach patrols address alcohol consumption on the beaches, which is illegal, and contributes to drunk driving on PCH and canyon roads. Extra traffic officers are in place to address safety issues on the road.

State Parks will have seven-day coverage and will put extra effort into addressing litter. Beaches and Harbors will increase staffing to assist with parking, maintenance, and trash on the beaches and beach parking lots.

Each summer, Malibu requests additional patrols by the LASD and the Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol (VOPs). The VOPs are crucial for parking enforcement to ensure beach access and keep the roadways safe, they monitor and report crime and emergencies, and they help direct traffic and ensure safety at accident sites.

The city does not control access to the state and county beaches in Malibu, and wants to reassure the Malibu community that it is working with its partner agencies on messaging to visitors to Malibu about the importance of keeping PCH, canyon roads and beaches safe and clean for all.

Residents can request help from CHP with street racing by calling 323-259-3200. Report suspected intoxicated drivers by calling 9-1-1. Residents may sign up for the City’s emergency and traffic alerts at www.MalibuCity.org/News (scroll down to “Alert Center”).

Malibu will discontinue the Nixle alerting service, which is redundant since Nixle was bought by Everbridge, the system that Malibu uses for disaster notifications. All Nixle subscribers have been merged into the Everbridge system, and will still receive alerts from the City. Eliminating the Nixle system will decrease the time and number of steps it takes to put out emergency messaging.

The city of Malibu will continue to use the website alert system for lower-level emergencies, traffic incidents, utility advisories, and beach advisories by text and email to subscribers when necessary. To sign up for website alerts, or add or remove alert subscriptions, visit www.MalibuCity.org/News and scroll to “Alert Center.”

For more details about Malibu’s alerting systems, and to sign up, visit www.MalibuCity.org/EmergencyAlerts.