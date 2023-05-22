SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that two juveniles were arrested for a series of crimes that has unfolded in Santa in recent months.

On Monday, May 15, at 2 pm, the SMPD received a 911 call of an armed robbery that just occurred near the intersection of 3rd Street and Idaho Avenue. The victim, a delivery driver, was threatened by two suspects, one of whom brandished a firearm and pointed it at the driver during the theft.

About 20 minutes later, authorities received a call of shots fired in the 800 block of 2nd Street. Officers in the area investigating the robbery discovered that the second call was an accidental discharge of a firearm by one of the suspects involved in the incident at 3rd and Idaho Ave. The injured suspect shot himself in the hand while inside a residence. Officers responding to the shots fired call located the two robbery suspects inside the residence; both who were juveniles.

The uninjured youth, a resident of Santa Monica, was booked at the Santa Monica Police Department and transported to juvenile hall. The injured suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital the next day, booked at the SMPD, and transported to juvenile hall.

Subsequent investigation of the incidents tied the two youth to multiple additional crimes that occurred in the area over the past few months, including residential and vehicle burglaries, auto theft, and a stabbing. They have both been charged with the robbery. Additional charges are pending for both suspects.

Anyone with details pertaining to this incident or individuals involved is asked to contact SMPD Criminal Investigations during business hours at 310-458-8451.