SANTA MONICA— On Thursday, March 16, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Airport Office filed three counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of digital penetration and one count of sexual battery against Anthony Pittman, 40, following his arrest for a series of sexual assaults, Santa Monica Police Department Lieutenant Erika Aklufi released in a statement.

Between August 28, 2022 and September 15, 2022, Pittman – described as a six foot, Black male, with black/brown hair and 165 pounds – reportedly sexually assaulted an undisclosed amount of female adult victims who were all experiencing homelessness at the time. On March 14, 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department Northeast and Wilshire Divisions were able to locate Pittman and arrested him in West Hollywood.

Pittman was linked to each sexual assault case by DNA, Lieutenant Aklufi said. Information regarding the victims has not been disclosed at this time.

If anyone has any information about Pittman or the assaults, please contact SMPD Watch Commander at (310) 458-2249, Sergeant Chad Goodwin at (310) 458-8931 or Detective Oscar Flores at (310) 458-8609.