SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Santa Monica Police Department announced that in February 2024, Anthony Pittman, who is currently homeless, pled no contest to a series of sexual assaults he committed between August and September 2022.

The SMPD reported on September 27, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., a female experiencing homelessness was sleeping near the Santa Monica Library when she awoke to a male suspect attempting to remove her blankets. She attempted to run from the suspect but was tackled to the ground where he sexually assaulted her. A few hours after the incident, she walked to the Santa Monica Police Station and made an official report.

The other 2022 incidents occurred in LAPD’s Northeast and Wilshire Divisions. Pittman was linked to his victims, who were all homeless female adults, through DNA evidence.

Pittman, a previously convicted sex offender, was sentenced to eight years in state prison for Forced Sodomy and Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony. The SMPD is asking anyone with information connected to Pittman to contact Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.