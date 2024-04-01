MALIBU—The city of Malibu is alerting the public to explore Malibu’s spring sports, recreation and cultural programs, classes, facilities and events in the Spring 2024 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices. Print editions were mailed to Malibu residents during the week of March 4.

“We are proud of the wide variety of high-quality, professionally run educational, sports, artistic and cultural programs, camps and events that we offer our residents,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “From students and parents, to seniors and young kids, there is something for everyone. I encourage you to browse the guide and find a program that inspires you.”

The city of Malibu indicated on its website that the guide includes informational articles and contact information for City Departments and services.

Residents can find details in the guide about upcoming spring programs offered from March through May, including Afterschool Programs, Outdoor Recreation, Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs and Excursions, Spring Break Day Camps, and events, including the 24th Annual Chumash Day Native American Powwow and Intertribal Gathering.

Registration for Spring Programs opened on March 11 via the Registration webpage. For ongoing details or up-to-date information on Community Services programs visit the webpage.